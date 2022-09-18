Summer is over. This is demonstrated by the drastic drop in temperatures that welcomed the people of Belluno today 17 September and the appearance of snow at high altitude.

From the avalanche center of Arabba, in fact, they let it be known that in the night between yesterday and today a cold front passed which brought rainfall with showers and thunderstorms, locally also strong in the pre-Alpine area and the first white flakes.

First snow on the Belluno Dolomites

Drop in temperatures and white peaks in the night between Friday and Saturday 17 September. Images from the mountain huts, from the Sellaronda bike day, from the CAI and from enthusiasts

Neve

If until yesterday the snow level was located around 3,000 meters, now it has dropped to 1,700-1,800 meters, therefore below 2,000 meters. As for the quantities, around 2000 meters a dozen centimeters of snow were measured. The most affected is the western area: 12 centimeters of snow fell on Mount Cherz above Arabba (2000 meters), 16 centimeters on Mount Ornella (2,200 meters). On Mount Piana between Cortina and Auronzo 10 cm of white blanket were seen, while in Ra Valles (2,600 meters), 15 cm were recorded. Finally, 14 cm of snow fell at Cima Pradazzo above Falcade (2,200 meters) on the border with Trentino.

Below 2,000 meters, some meadows and even the lake under the Tre Cime di Lavaredo have whitened.

Rain

The greatest rainfall was recorded in the pre-Alpine area with 30-40 mm dropped between yesterday and today. The greatest quantities occurred in Chies d’Alpago where almost 700 mm of rain fell: 41 mm of which yesterday afternoon and another 28 from midnight. In the northern Dolomites the accumulations of water were lower: in the Arabba-Falcade area we saw 20mm of rain, while between Cortina and Auronzo only 2 mm.

Temperature

Even the temperature has suffered a drastic drop: if on Friday on the Pordoi pass at two thousand meters there were a maximum of 15 degrees this morning it reached -1 °. The weather forecaster of the Arabba Arpav avalanche center, Davide Dalla Libera, points out that we are not in the presence of an anomalous situation. However, it is confirmed that the anomalous temperatures of the summer have now given way to temperatures below average.

Forecasts

For the next three to four days, temperatures will remain 4-5 ° below average. Already from today afternoon, however, the clear weather will begin to make room, which will bring with it a strong north wind with gusts at high altitude up to 70 km / h. Monday and Tuesday will therefore remain cool but the days will be good. As for the temperatures for the next few days, the maximum values ​​at about two thousand meters will not rise compared to today, confirming themselves at 4-5 ° centigrade while the minimum will be slightly above zero. In Belluno, however, the minimum will be below 10 degrees.