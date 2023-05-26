Home » Campiello Prize 2023, the five finalists have been chosen. Here are the books and the authors
The five finalists of the 61st edition of the Campiello literary prize promoted by Confindustria Veneto have been chosen in Padua, in the great hall of Palazzo del Bo. Competing for the ‘wellhead’, this year, will be: Women’s Resistance by Benedetta Tobagi (Einaudi); Diary of a Martian summer by Tommaso Pincio (Perrone publisher); A hundred millions by Marta Cai (Einaudi); The Sibyl. Life of Joyce Lusso by Silvia Ballestra (Laterza) and Ilooking for Pan by Filippo Tuena (Nocturnal Time).
Also awarded the Campiello Opera Prima Prize a The last innocence by Emiliano Morreale for Sellerio Editore.

The quintet emerged from the votes of the jury of writers, chaired for the third consecutive year by Walter Veltroni. The president, before starting the votes that defined the shortlist of five finalists, also announced that the jury of writers of the Campiello Prize has unanimously decided to give a special mention to the novel Come D’Aria, by Ada D’Adamo, already among the 12 finalists of the Strega 2023 prize, who passed away on April 1 this year

Five rounds of voting were sufficient for the Jury to define the shortlist of finalists. The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday 16 September, at the Teatro La Fenice in Venice, conducted by Francesca Fialdini, flanked by Lodo Guenzi.

