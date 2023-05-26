Japanese media editorial: The government should not forcibly promote the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea-Original-Overseas Network

In Shinji Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, fishermen put the salvaged fish into the water tank for sale (data map)

Overseas Network, May 26th Japan’s “Tokyo Shimbun” published an editorial article titled “Nuclear Wastewater Discharge into the Sea Is Unforgivable” on the 26th, stating that the international community strongly opposes the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea. thing.

The South Korean government recently sent a 21-member team to Japan to investigate matters related to the discharge of Fukushima nuclear contaminated water into the sea. The opposition parties in the South Korean National Assembly, which accounted for the majority, were worried whether the mission would become an “activities to recognize the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea.” They proposed to increase inspection items, ask Japan to provide more information, and called on the Japanese government to be honest. response. “Tokyo Shimbun” stated that the per capita consumption of aquatic products in South Korea is very large, and the domestic opposition to the discharge of nuclear sewage containing radioactive substances into the ocean has been loud. Up to now, the import of aquatic products from Fukushima and other 8 counties is still prohibited.Other countries also have doubts about the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea.

Not only the international community, but people in Japan, especially the fishery practitioners in Fukushima Prefecture, are worried that once the nuclear sewage is discharged into the sea, the evaluation of local aquatic products will inevitably be affected, and aquatic products will also cause harm to human health. “Tokyo Shimbun” stated that after the nuclear sewage is discharged into the sea, the impact will last for at least 30 years. For now, it is difficult to ensure its safety. The Japanese government plans to start discharging nuclear sewage into the ocean this summer, but the public’s concerns about the safety of nuclear sewage have not been eliminated, but the government insists on going its own way. This behavior is unforgivable, and the government should not forcefully promote this matter. (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)

Overseas network copyright works, without authorization shall not be reproduced.

Editors in charge: Wang Shanning, Li Meng