Milestones in DW history

From shortwave radio to digital media company: the development and success story of the German foreign broadcaster from 1953 to the present day. 1953: DW is founded in Cologne On May 3, 1953, Deutsche Welle starts broadcasting from Cologne as a radio station with a radio speech by Federal President Theodor Heuss. Founded by the federal government, it is intended to communicate the young Federal Republic to other countries and accompany Germany’s re-admission into the international community through media. DW will initially broadcast via shortwave and only in German. The first foreign languages ​​are added as early as 1954; In 2021 there will be 32. 1957: Offers for learners of German The “Learn German at Deutsche Welle” program starts in 1957. Almost 50 years later, in 2005, promoting the German language is expressly part of the DW program mandate. On the Internet, DW offers learners and teachers interactive opportunities to learn the language, for example with the popular video novela “Nicos Weg” or a mobile German course for refugees and migrants. 1964: The origins of DW Akademie In July 1964, international radio journalists took part in the first training course for media professionals from developing countries. The start of a success story: Just one year later, the Deutsche Welle Training Center (DWAZ) went into operation. From now on, hundreds of journalists, technicians and managers from radio stations in Africa, Asia and Latin America complete a wide range of training courses here every year. In 1996, the television training center of Sender Freies Berlin was integrated, and the DWAZ became the DWFZ (Deutsche Welle Training Center). In 2003, the DWFZ merged into DW Akademie. Today it is the center of Deutsche Welle for international media development, journalistic training and further education and knowledge transfer. 1968: Crisis radio Warsaw Pact troops end the “Prague Spring” in 1968… Read full article »

