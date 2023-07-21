Home » Canada settles for a 0-0 draw against Nigerians in the World Cup
Canada settles for a 0-0 draw against Nigerians in the World Cup

Canada settles for a 0-0 draw against Nigerians in the World Cup

MELBOURNE (AP) — Canada, reigning Olympic champions, resigned to a 0-0 draw against Nigeria on Friday in the first match between the teams at the women’s World Cup.

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was instrumental in preserving equality with several saves, including one from a Christine Sinclair penalty.

It was a key miss for the Canadian veteran, who is the all-time leader in goals for both men’s and women’s teams, totaling 190. Sinclair fired from 11 steps on 50 minutes and Nnadozie dove to the left for the save.

After covering the shot, he put a finger to his head. Sinclair left the match after 70 minutes.

Nnadozie also saved a shot from Evelyne Viens inside the box on 65 minutes. At the end of the match, she fell to her knees and let out a cheer in celebration.

Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan also made key saves, including one from a shot on goal in the 80th minute.

The draw makes the next two group stage matches crucial. A loss to Nigeria or Canada in their next duels would make it difficult for them to qualify from Group B.

Another tie and they will be forced to win their last commitment of this first phase.

Canada will now travel to Perth, on Australia’s west coast, for their next game against Ireland, who are coming off a 1-0 loss to the co-hosts in the first group game.

The Nigerians will play the Australians in Brisbane on Thursday. Australia’s star forward, Sam Kerr, missed the win against Ireland with a calf muscle injury, which would also sideline her from the game against Nigeria.

