As a synonym for the ultimate quality and craftsmanship of Italian clothing, CANALI agrees with this changing trend and finds another way to create clothing for contemporary men in a unique brand expression to show their best status. Excellence in the manufacturing process, warm and soft structure and profile, respect for nature and the environment, this is the style of CANALI gentleman: delicate, natural, sincere and respectful. Ultimately, the interpretation of clothing is up to the client: each individual is unique, unique, and diversity is key.

This is a novel aesthetic concept, an increasingly elegant and comfortable way of dressing, a living and elegant dressing guide. The CANALI 2023 Autumn/Winter collection adopts new soft and casual silhouettes, emphasizing comfort and revealing inner elegance, and the evening collection is no exception. From jackets, coats, knitted pullovers to trousers, the silhouette is smooth and naturally fits the body shape, and it can be easily controlled in different occasions. Diamond-shaped quilted capes are both practical and romantic. Jackets and coats draw inspiration from tradition and modernity. Classic menswear patterns are enlarged to create a simple and vivid aesthetic. The pattern is also used in jacquard weaves on sweaters, prints on shirts and patterns on textile accessories. This series focuses on presenting new casual clothing suitable for various occasions without losing the dignity and elegance.

DOUBLE technology is applied to the CANALI 2023 autumn and winter series, showing the excellent side of Italian manufacturing. This part of the product is purely handmade, and the intricate DOUBLE process makes the clothing present an invisible splicing state without lining and seams. This luxurious production method and exquisite craftsmanship run through a variety of single product styles such as suits, jackets and coats, and are also innovatively integrated into fashionable items such as shirt jackets and hybrid coats, adding simplicity to men’s wardrobe An elegant new option. DOUBLE craftsmanship simplifies the complex, and sublimates the exquisite style and leisurely comfort into the most simple and authentic clothing aesthetics with the excellent expertise of innovating.

For CANALI, sustainable development is the highest expression of a gentleman’s way of doing things: that is, respect for the environment and the entire human society. As one of the core concepts of the brand, this world view has been further reflected in the CARE series of products. The CARE series uses certified high-quality organic or recycled fabrics, and even the padding of quilted garments is made from scraps of fabric in the production cycle. This move is an important step for the brand to explore circularity and sustainability.

As always, CANALI insists on using high-quality fabrics, such as wool, cashmere, cashmere, silk and organic cotton. The 2023 autumn and winter series combines natural and elegant green, brown, camel and neutral tones, gray and black urban tones, and blue and red embellishments, showing a strong and majestic gentleman’s temperament. Down scarves are puffy and structured, while accessories such as gloves, hats, backpacks and shoes are crafted in leather or shearling for a harmonious look. The diverse elegance of a gentleman’s temperament creates unity and a sense of belonging amidst gentleness and softness.