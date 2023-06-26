Home » konzert #47: everything everything @ arena | 03.08.2022
Entertainment

konzert #47: everything everything @ arena | 03.08.2022

by admin
konzert #47: everything everything @ arena | 03.08.2022

a bit of summer, a few hits and a lot of motivation: “everything everything” was in the wiener arena!

attend a concert in a closed room at the beginning of august? Just thinking about it made me break out in a sweat. but we couldn’t do anything about it and so we made our way to the arena on that summer’s day and mentally prepared ourselves to go home soaking wet. in order to let the temperatures soar a bit more, “please madame“ sent to the stage – “warm-up acts” in summer? we should start a discussion about that. in any case, we got a little warmer because of “please madame” – we automatically had to rock along to their tunes (some even danced!), because they put so much energy into their performance. and the gentlemen on stage were the very first with soaking wet robes. oh, summer.

at some point it was time for the main act of the evening, namely “everything everything“. they started with “pizza boy”, a song I didn’t know. but then “can’t do” and “cough cough” followed and my heart beat faster and my feet danced up and down with joy. as a friend of their big hits and a miss of what else is in the band’s biography, i somehow always waited one ticket too many to hear something familiar. but for starters they fulfilled all my wishes and expectations. also because the band knew how to move well and didn’t stand around rooted to the spot.

the song “jennifer” was my next highlight – in between and after that everything was always a little bit unspectacular. a lot of the songs wanted to be big, but for some reason the melodies couldn’t fill the space the way they wanted. I wanted to get a feel for the songs and the band’s performance by deliberately swinging along to the beat – a difficult undertaking that didn’t quite succeed. maybe it was because of me, maybe because of the heat – at least something was clouding my senses.

and then we were moving towards the end again including the hits i wanted to hear. above all: “distance past”. what a good number! not only i celebrated this song, but the entire sweaty audience. everyone jumped, everyone sang along, everyone was in a good mood! the closing song “no reptiles” was not the best choice to let us go into the night. as you can see: the concert was up and down, good average, not too exciting but definitely with small highlights like hits and nice movements on stage. in any case, i’m planning for the next summer: less in closed rooms, more to airy stages under the open sky – for the vibe and above all for the sweat development for bands and audience.

See also  Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Hu Ge: I am a father, mother and daughter are safe

I like:

Like Loading…

You may also like

SOUND ROOM COLLEGE CHURCH WITH ARNOLD HABERL AKA...

Hyperdontia – Deranged – HeavyPop.at

MOTORPSYCHO – Yay!

The ghosts of Naples in Paris

High Priest – Invocation

Jag Panzer – The Hallowed – Album Review

“We now have the opportunity to really make...

week preview kw 26 – wienkonzert.com

Portugal. The Man – Chris Black Changed My...

What to play this week (2023 6.26-7.2): “Super...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy