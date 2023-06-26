Can Biden do another term?Poll: Will win Trump in 2024 election Provided by Financial Associated Press

© Reuters Can Biden do another term?Poll: Will win Trump in 2024 election

News from the Financial Associated Press on June 26 (edited by Bian Chun)According to an NBC News poll, incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden leads Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election peak.

The poll, conducted between June 16 and 20 and released Sunday, surveyed 1,000 registered voters. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

According to the survey,Biden’s approval rating is 49% compared to Trump’s 45%. Biden has the largest advantage among black voters, while Trump has the largest advantage among rural voters.

Trump’s approval ratings remain far ahead

but,Trump’s approval rating among Republican primary voters rises to 51% from 46% in Aprilsuggesting he has withstood the onslaught of federal indictments for allegedly mishandling classified documents

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails Trump sharply at 22 percent among Republican primary voters. Other Republican candidates are in the single digits.

More people worry about Biden’s health

The survey also showed that more respondents (68%) are concerned about the health of a Biden presidency than Trump (55%).

Biden is one of the oldest leaders in the world. By the end of his second term, he will be 86, nine years longer than the average American male life expectancy.

Hot social issues become the key for the two parties to win over voters

Right now, Democrats and Republicans have declared their positions on hot social issues such as abortion. In the United States, the two parties have always been at odds over the issue of abortion, which has become a vital option for both parties to win voters. Democrats support reasonable abortion, while Republicans oppose abortion.

In a speech to evangelical Christian voters on Saturday, Trump appeared to reinforce his public stance, saying “the federal government plays a vital role in protecting unborn life.”

Voters largely condemned the Supreme Court’s decision last June when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, removing constitutional protections for women’s right to abortion and leaving the legality of abortion to states. Democrats are taking advantage of the GOP’s weakness with an abortion rights advocacy campaign.

