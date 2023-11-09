Cantabria Labs Difa Cooper is the best “Best Place to work” Italy 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cantabria Labs Difa Coopers also receives the Great Place To Work Italia certification this year. The company from Caronno Pertusella (Varese) which operates in the production of dermatological products, drugs, cosmetics, supplements and medical devices designed to take care of the skin – which is part of the international healthcare company Cantabria Labs – receives certification again this year as the best place to work by the international research, technology and organizational consultancy company that analyzes work environments by collecting and analyzing the opinions of collaborators and the employee experience.

A recognition of entrepreneurial humanism which with the motto “Celebrate life” promotes attention to man, scientific research, sustainability, solidarity. Entrepreneurial humanism that puts man at the center of his potential, both as a source of intelligence and then as a beneficiary of intelligence itself – which has become the founding stone of an extraordinary company.

The Varese company is not new to this recognition. It was in fact recognized by Great Place to Work – Best Workplaces, in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The reasons? Employee assessment, to share, identify and align team and individual projects and objectives; cross-functional meetings: inclusive and cross-functional meetings to share projects, opinions, ideas and proposals; employee onboarding & orientation with constant attention to the inclusion of new collaborators.

And again: valorisation of commitment and merit with awards for the best performers and recognition for ambassadors; learning and development: valorization of talent through training programs, internal Spanish language courses, internal e-learning platform, 50% co-financing of private training courses, individual development proposals with MBAs; teamwork events; work-life balance: smartworking/flexiwork, flexible entry and exit times, easy Friday; 50% nursery funding for the children of new mothers; accident insurance 24 hours a day; Generation Future Program with scholarships for the children of collaborators; wellness program to encourage employees’ physical activity and health (health check-up, gym, padel and fresh fruit, training interventions by the Onda Foundation for women’s well-being); employee satisfaction: service satisfaction questionnaires, training interventions, initiatives, climate surveys.

The flagship of these happy company policies will be the new headquarters, the construction of which has started and will end at the end of summer 2024. The project has been specifically designed to make life in the company even more inclusive, with innovative concepts such as a professional kitchen available to everyone and spaces for all needs. The building will be completely eco-sustainable, it will run on solar energy, because attention to the environment also contributes to not only psychological well-being. It will be equipped with a gym, a padel court, a bar, various relaxation areas with sofas, tables and full refrigerators.

Share this: Facebook

X

