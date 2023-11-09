Qiaoxi Traffic Police Brigade Promotes Traffic Safety Awareness in Primary Schools

Qiaoxi Traffic Police Brigade conducts traffic safety promotion activities at primary schools

In an effort to improve primary school students’ awareness of civilized travel and self-protection capabilities, the Qiaoxi Traffic Police Brigade of the Traffic Management Bureau of the Shijiazhuang Municipal Public Security Bureau conducted a traffic safety promotion activity titled “Traffic Knowledge Entering Campus for Safe Travel and Growth” at the Zhongshan Road Primary School Education Group on November 6.

The event, which officially started at 8:20, saw policemen giving speeches and using typical accident cases to explain safe travel knowledge. The focus was on cultivating students’ awareness of complying with traffic laws and improving their self-protection capabilities. The students also integrated traffic knowledge and civilized etiquette into allegro, calligraphy, and recitation activities, imprinting traffic safety knowledge and civilized etiquette into their hearts.

A spokesperson for the Qiaoxi Traffic Police Brigade stated that through such traffic safety promotion activities, they aim to advocate for primary school students to strive to be civilized and law-abiding, take traffic knowledge home, and achieve the social effect of “one child drives a family, and one school drives a region”, to jointly build a civilized and smooth traffic environment. The format of the event was described as novel and realistic, making the traffic safety propaganda resonate in the ears and hearts of those in attendance.

This initiative reflects the ongoing efforts of authorities to instill responsible and safe travel habits in the younger generation, with the aim of creating a safer and more orderly traffic environment.