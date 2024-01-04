Capilla del Monte, one of the destinations most chosen by the people of Córdoba, is preparing for this 2024 summer season

Mount Chapelknown for its imposing natural beauty, has established itself as one of the most chosen destinations in the province of Córdoba. With its 10,000 hectares of pure air, fifteen trails that wind through the mountains, dazzling landscapes and starry skies, it offers a unique experience for nature lovers this summer season. nature and tranquility.

For many years, the city has established itself as one of the most important tourist and productive centers in the country. Punilla Valley. A small city, with the soul of a town, that houses the culture of its native people, as well as the various migratory currents that they received from the large cities of the country.

Cerro Uritorco, Los Terrones and Ongamira are some of the key points that stand out in this destination.

Currently, the city is positioned as one of the six most popular destinations chosen by the people of Córdoba. As usual every year, they have already deployed their summer activity plan to welcome tourists.

On this occasion, the Municipality of Capilla del Monte proposes a series of initiatives for visitors to explore beyond the trails. The city offers musical performances, plays, art samples, astrotourismsports activities, bird watching and much more.

Some notable activities on the calendar:

– 1/25 – Full moon walk.

– 1/26 – Inauguration of Art Exhibition The Heartbeats of Magic by Mónica Barrera.

– 12/2 – Alien Festival.

