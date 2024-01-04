Basecamp: Tips for trips to the Three Kings: Téry’s cottage, Hanging Rocks, Šarišské Bráldá and winter Suchá Belá

Current

Hike tip

Marián Jaššo crossed the winter version of the Suchá Belá gorge from Podlesko. The length of crossing the gorge is less than 4 km. There are several beautiful waterfalls in it: Misové, Okienkový, Korytový and Side waterfall, as well as beautiful rock walls with caves.

Currently, expect less ice decoration than in Mariánov článku, with a higher water level, bypassing fallen trees or their branches, even if they are cut after the recent windstorm. There is ice and hard snow on the wooden bridges and in places even on the metal risers. High ladders are ice-free. A plus compared to the summer season is the minimum number of visitors, so you can enjoy the wildness of the gorge almost to yourself.

More tips

Považský Inovec: An easy circuit to the panoramic Hanging Rocks above Nitrianská Blatnica. The route also includes the oldest church in Slovakia, the rotunda of St. George. I also made a detour to a rock ledge with further views and a monument dedicated to the climber Vlad Plulík.

Circuit to the Hanging Rocks from Nitrianská Blatnica

Strážovský vrchy: Tatiana Filipková chose a popular location in the Strážovské vrchy, Ostrý vrch, for the three-king ascent. The hike starts in Soblahovo, where there is a picturesque early Gothic church of St. Nicholas from the first half of the 14th century, which is a national cultural monument. In the Lúčka saddle, you will enjoy the gazebo and wide views.

Troikrál ascent to Ostrý vrch and Čiernachov

Saris: At the foot of Ľubovnianská vrchovina and Čergov, respectively. there are many low rocks and rock towers in the Spišsko-šarišsk intermountains. And that’s thanks to the Pieniny bradlové belt, which passes through here. Various stone formations rise directly from the ground here, which Lukáš Varšík chose. First, he visited the village of Údol and the rockeries located below the Mountain. He then moved to Kamenice and the main attraction of the day – the Sleeping Monk. On the way back, he explored Rebrá between the villages of Kyjov and Šarišské Jastrabie, and at the end he ran above Ďurková, where you can see small mounds protruding from the road – ribs.

Bradlové pásmo – rock formations between Údolo and Kamenica

Austria: Türnitzer Alps (Türnitzer Alpen) are among the northern foothills of the Alps. They are not very high, the highest hills are around 1400 meters. Martin Knor recommends them for autumn or winter one-day walks. From the town of Türnitz, you can go to the meadow ridge of the Tirolerkogel or the precipitous western ridge of the Türnitzer Höger.

Tirolerkogel a Türnitzer Right

Tip for hiking with children

Where to go in the Tatras when the days are the shortest? Natural destinations are mountain huts during this period. We went with the children to Téry’s cottage. Please note that a minimum of chain cats is required and if you want to go with children, they should be trained and skilled in moving on the winter Tatra trails.

Skialp

Ľubo Mäkký invites you to a ski alpine tour in Austria, suitable when there is a lack of natural snow. It is not enough for a hike, you go up outside the ski resort, through the valley next to the Kaltenbach stream, through the mountain hut Karl Lechner Haus to the top of Stuhleck. From there down the slope. Those who have more time can do a second round by going along the traversing forest road back under the Karl Lechner Haus in the lower third of the descent.

The weather

On Saturday, according to SHMÚ, it will be cloudy to cloudy, gradually rain in several places, snow from higher altitudes. Locally foggy. The lowest night temperature 6 to 1, in the valleys occasionally up to -2 degrees. The highest daily temperature is 2 to 7 degrees, rarely warmer in the south.

Arctic air will begin to flow towards us on Sunday and it will cool down. In many places there will be rain, even freezing. The highest daily temperature is 0 to 6, in the north, east and far west mostly -6 to 0 degrees, further cooling during the day.

Restrictions on hiking trails

In the Low, High and Western Tatras, the 3rd degree of avalanche danger from the 5-part scale applies. In Veľká Fatra and Mala Fatra, including Lúčanská, the 2nd level applies.

High and Western Tatras

Above the rhododendron zone, the snow surface is icy. Complete winter equipment is required for hiking.

The red-marked trail from Hrebienk towards Studený dolín is closed, the detour takes the lower trail past Bilíková cottage.

The green TZCH Svorad – Spain – Lomnô (Lomné) and the green TZCH Proscekné – Borovianky valley in Chočské vrchy are poorly marked, with limited access. Bridges in Bobrovecká dolina, Hlboka dolina and Bystra dolina are torn down and in poor technical condition.

Low Tatras

Even here the paths are icy, complete winter equipment is required for hiking. In the northern troughs of the central ridge of the Low Tatras there is a large amount of blown unstable snow, there is an increased danger of avalanches.

Due to the number of fallen trees, the red trail from Široká dolina towards Pekná vyhlídka, the red trail from Ludrova to Salatín is difficult to pass.

Little Fatra

Above the forest zone, HZS recommends movement only following the winter pole markings. The ridge section Suchý – Malý Kriváň – Bublen is not marked with winter pole markings! The stack shortcut (yellow marker) is closed. The sidewalks are icy, full winter gear is required for hiking.

Slovak Paradise

In the valley of the Tiesňava near Stratena, the entire slope with the hiking trail and safety chains was moved. The valley has been closed for a long time. There is a layer of snow and ice on the sidewalks, wooden ladders and iron steps, there is more water in the ravines, use crampons and sticks.

Sour

The report of the PLA Kysuce informs that, as a result of the wind disaster, hiking trails in the Veľký Polom and Klokočovské skálie nature reserves are currently impassable. They recommend avoiding these routes until they are implemented.

Pieniny The blue trail from Lesnice via Cerla to Červený Kláštor is difficult to pass.

Expect hardened snow and ice on the trails even in the lower mountains.

