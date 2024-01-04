Watchful Eyes is the debut film from LIGHTLESS Productions…

LIGHTLESS Productionsan emerging reality in the cinema and television scene based in Rome, enthusiastically announces its debut work: Watchful Eyes.

The project presents itself as a horror thriller with fairly clear references – between The Blair Witch Project e Paranormal Activity so to speak – directed by the talented Gianluca Lasaracina (who had already been appreciated for his short films Utility Fog e The Big Picture).

What you need to know about Watchful Eyes

The shooting of the film is scheduled for spring 2024, with an already planned distribution strategy that spans cinemas, festivals and streaming platforms. Specific distribution details will be revealed at a later date.

In the meantime, a first scene was shot (and published), released in the form of a teaser trailer, starring Mariasole Di Maio (Carmela’s Diary), who is also co-producer of the project.

The official synopsis for Watchful Eyes reads:

Sebastian is a middle-aged hotel doorman who loses his job. Unemployed and depressed, he takes the opportunity to solve all his economic problems thanks to his best friend Amedeo who makes him a truly tempting job offer. The man must be the caretaker of a wing of a university dormitory for a week and the expected salary is fifty thousand euros. The facility is isolated to house and monitor five students who are the only eyewitnesses to a murder that occurred a few weeks earlier. Jayden is a pop singer; Emma, ​​a conspiracy theory enthusiast; Oliver, a talented filmmaker; Sofia, an expert designer and Rebecca, a proud representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Daniel is the operator who keeps everything under control with a series of cameras placed inside the dormitory to help the Prosecutor’s Office with the investigations. But every night the students mysteriously disappear, one by one, like pawns in a game.

The Kickstarter campaign

The film, characterized by a limited budget, has already raised a significant part of the necessary funds, thanks to the support of associated producers and the collaboration with consultants and technicians in the sector. To cover promotion and launch costs, the newly formed LIGHTLESS Productions launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

Until January 18thit is possible to contribute to the financing of the film, actively participating in achieving the first financial goal and supporting the production company in the project.

You can participate in the campaign at this link.

Offer Vinyl Turntable, 3 Speeds (33 1/3, 45 And 78 RPM) stereo… 【Brief style case】 Briefcase / briefcase design, easy portability and transition from room to room…【Belt drive 3 speed】 The speed settings 33/45/78 RPM with included 45 rpm adapter will…【Bluetooth function】 you can connect to your bluetooth wirelessly, such as a cell phone,…

Stay updated by following us on Google News!

Follow!

Share this: Facebook

X

