Car seats, here are the ten mistakes to avoid

ROME – With the arrival of summer, travel by car for the holidays intensifies. Longer journeys than the usual daily journeys and which require greater comfort for the little ones. A factor, that of comfort, which adds to maximum safety, an essential element even in the case of very short journeys (unforeseen events know no distances).

And just to make parents aware of the correct use of the car seat, the specialists of Cybex, a leading German company in the sector, have decided to draw up a list of ten mistakes not to be made when using this indispensable accessory.

1. Carrying children during the journey: in the event of an accident, the child will be catapulted forward and torn from the parent’s arms. It is essential to place the little one in the most correct car seat, chosen on the basis of his age and weight.

2. Fasten yourself together with the child with the same seat belt: in this way, the seat belt is not in its correct position and loses its primary protective function.

3. The child seat belts are not tightened enough.

4. Place the child in the carrycot without any restraint system on the back seat: in the event of a frontal collision, the child will be catapulted forward.

5. Do not use any child restraint systems: even at the lowest speeds, an accident can be fatal. From birth and from the very first car journey, it is necessary to use the most suitable car seat.

6. Leave the front airbag activated when a rear-facing egg is placed.

7. Install the Group 0+ car seat in the direction of travel: a head-on collision can break the child’s neck because in this age group his head is still too heavy compared to the rest of the body.

8. Installing the seat incorrectly: in the wrong position or direction, fastened with the use of the wrong belt or with the belt not positioned correctly or not taut. These errors can pose a risk to the child, resulting in serious injury. As a general rule, the closer the connection between the child seat and the vehicle, the more protection it offers.

9. Using the seat improperly: a seat modified in any way, with missing or altered parts, can no longer guarantee the safety of the child and can therefore be the cause of tragic consequences. Likewise, using a child seat that has damage or dents, even small ones, as in the case of using second-hand child seats whose origin is unknown.

10. Use a restraint system that is not suitable for the child’s height and weight. It is essential to ensure safety and comfort for the child at the same time, choosing a car seat that is able to adapt and grow with him.

