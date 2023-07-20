The internet provider with the best connection

Image source: ©Adobe Stock / Text: Verivox

The specialist magazine “connect” has published the latest results of its annual landline test. The nationwide Internet providers Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, 1&1 and o2 were scrutinized. The regional providers German fiber optics, PŸUR, M-net, NetCologne, EWE and Wilhelm.tel were considered in a separate category. A new test procedure was used this year, making it difficult to compare the results with the previous year.

All nationwide providers receive the grade “very good”

Telekom once again won the test among the nationwide Internet providers. The Bonn-based group received 912 out of a possible 1,000 points and the grade “very good”. The provider was convincing with uploads and latency, for example. But connect also rated the other three nationwide competitors as “very good”. Vodafone scored 901 points and was ahead in terms of download speed. This is mainly due to the cable connections of the Düsseldorf provider, through which many customers already use a tariff with gigabit speed. In terms of the reliability of the connection, however, it was only enough for fourth place among the nationwide competitors.

The provider 1&1 from Montabaur is in third place among the nationwide providers. 889 points came together in the test. 1&1 leases both lines, but also has its own fiber optic network under the 1&1 Versatel brand. When it came to uploading and latency, 1&1 was right behind Telekom. With 886 points, Telefónica o2 follows just behind 1&1. The measured speed values ​​​​at o2 differed only slightly from 1 & 1.

connect fixed network test 2023: Results of the nationwide Internet providers

Twice “outstanding” from regional providers

connect awarded the rating “outstanding” twice for the regional Internet providers. Wilhelm.tel (951 points), a brand of Stadtwerke Norderstedt, and the fiber optics provider DeutscheOSS from Borken received this rare test rating. While Wilhelm.tel is mainly active in Hamburg and Norderstedt, Deutsche fiber optics offers fiber optic connections in many places in Germany.

NetCologne (924 points), M-net (903 points), EWE-Tel (888 points) and PŸUR (882 points) follow in the other places of the regional providers. The four last-named regional providers each received the grade “very good”. The test confirmed that the regional providers had a reliable and high level of performance.

connect landline test 2023: results of the regional internet providers

