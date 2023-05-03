Nawaz Sharif’s salt – Naibaat

Many people say that former Prime Minister and Nawaz League leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spoke the truth, I say no, it is not true, it is a sweeping statement, the same sweeping statement as Imran Khan used to make people feel bad. They have been making fools. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that eighty-four billion rupees were spent on the free flour distribution program and there was corruption of more than twenty billion rupees. After this statement, what should have happened is that PTI’s official social media to every other leader picked up this statement and raised the sky that NAB should investigate Abbasi’s statement. He was angry that the government had given three bags of flour each with ten kilograms of flour to each family with an income of Rs. An honest and professional bureaucrat like Vito was appointed as Secretary Food, but to ensure his transparency, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited every place day and night and worked very hard so that the prayers of the people could be received.

Many people said that Abbasi must have slipped his tongue, that happens when you give a speech without looking, but I strongly disagree, yes, I have solid evidence to say that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said what he said thoughtfully because he has been showing the same rebellious behavior for many months. He is not ready to accept the leadership of Nawaz Sharif’s daughter or else he is willing to join Shahbaz Sharif’s cabinet. happened Instead, he has been running around with Miftah Ismail and Imran Khanate of building an NGO, i.e. speeches in which he is becoming Haji Nasrullah of self-centered mukhwa. I guessed from the behavior of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that after becoming the prime minister, he has not been in himself, he has started to think of himself as a cannon and has forgotten the shameful fact that he had lost the election from his constituency as well and Nawaz Sharif had succeeded from a safe seat in Lahore. I know very well that Shahid Khaqan was never like that before and if he was like that, Nawaz Sharif would never have elected him in his place. The truth is that Nawaz Sharif does not like those who talk like this. It is fixed in his mind that once he became the Prime Minister, now he is the most senior in the party. He wants to go to the same position again, but he knows that the way he reached the Prime Minister House before. Now that path is not available to them so they have changed the path. The third and most important thing is that he himself has made some of his pictures viral and has convinced himself that he is an exceptionally simple and honest man like Imran Khan who has a mole in his shirt even though he is the same as others as evidenced by Tosha Khana. is giving the record of and more than that with the most brazen insistence that the Tosha Khana that was stolen from his family was exactly returned, it was his right.

Why did Shahid Khaqan Abbasi use the example of free flour in his speech to point out the corruption of the system, this question is important because he had thousands of examples from the Imran Khan era to mention the corruption of the system. He thought it necessary to criticize those in whose arms he used to drink the milk of power. In the speeches he is making these days, he is missing reform and revolution type things, but the question is, when he himself is the federal minister. Or if he was the prime minister, how many revolutionary reforms did he make and how many changes did he bring in the system? It is enough to show his governance that he was the owner of AirBlue and the Minister of PIA. Air Blue was making profits day and night and PIA was constantly running into losses. The interesting thing he did was that first he gave a speech and then sitting in front of a beautiful smart anchor, he explained that he did not accuse the minister of corruption, but it is the corruption of the system. I asked the officers of the Food Department of Punjab on this that the system was with you or with the flour mills and the district administration, so have you people wasted twenty billion rupees worth of flour out of eighty four billion. The officers say that you should get an investigation done by NAB or Shahid Khaqan Abbasi himself should sit in front. We have all the proofs and figures of the foolproof free distribution of flour. When you run a huge scheme, there can be mistakes anywhere, but the success of the system is to catch them, not let them go. Director Food Punjab Shuzab Saeed while discussing the data was wondering on what evidence such a baseless statement was given.

Currently, it seems that like Benazir Bhutto was facing some uncles, now Maryam Nawaz will also have to face some uncles. Surprisingly, we envy all those who become generals’ sons. If the son of a businessman takes over the business and expands it, we call him gifted. When the children of bureaucrats become bureaucrats, they say that the name of the parents has been enlightened. If the children of a scholar become a scholar, it is considered good and blessed for generations. If a doctor’s son becomes a specialist, we congratulate him, but if a politician’s son enters politics, replacing his father, we think it is heredity. I say that if this is not a good thing, then revolt from Karvas, build your own party, prove your popularity, make wrist bracelets Arsi and educated people Farsi. The real thing is not that there was a 20 billion scam in the free flour distribution scheme, the real thing is that Nawaz Sharif has no loyalty in his salt and whoever he respects, he does the same thing that Shahid Khaqan is doing. . I have a long list of names on this from Tahir-ul-Qadri to Saqib Nisar. Some people give another interpretation that Nawaz Sharif is not recognized by people. Consider Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf who became Prime Ministers from PPP in comparison to Shahid Khaqan. They are proving that they are not oblivious to kindness, they are classy people from good families. Shahid Khaqan should not learn anything from anyone else, but it is necessary to learn from both of them how kindness is rewarded. Many believe that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is preparing to become a long race horse with his beloved Miftah Ismail.