Political trial: the former director of the Obra Social de Judiciales is summoned for the third time

The Commission of impeachment resumes this week, but not as planned. It is that the continuation of the declaration of the former Secretary General of Administration of the Supreme Court, Hector Daniel MarchiIt has been postponed to next week.

The former official ejected from the Supreme Court by decision of the courtiers Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz and Juan Carlos Maqueda is summoned to testify in the courts of Commodore Pywhere he was summoned by the federal judge Ariel Lijowhich investigates a complaint about the latest management in the Obra Social del Poder Judicial.

Marchi was summoned to complete his statement after last week appear before the Impeachment Commission.

In his exposition he had targeted the trio of courtiers, but put emphasis on Maquedawhom he pointed out as the man in charge of Obra Social and was in charge of putting Aldo Tonónthe questioned former director of the Obra Social.

Judicial sources insist that there is no agreement or document that determines it.

The declaration of this official displaced from the Supreme Court served the Frente de Todos to promote the trial. It was in the middle of the stage in which the accusation for the alleged mismanagement of the Obra Social de Judicialesreflected in a series of audits produced by Marchi.

But now, according to the specialized site parliamentarian, there was a change. For the presentation before the Justice, Marchi will appear before the Impeachment Commission next week. Thus, the deputies will have more time leeway to analyze a series of documents (more than 19 thousand pages) that were sent on Monday last week by the Court.

Third summons to Tonón

But, on the other hand, there is expectation for what can happen with Tonón. He is one of the central witnesses of the impeachment trial, since He is the one who was in charge of the Obra Social del Poder Judicial and is accused of mismanagement financial and administrative in the entity.

This official, who left the agency, has already been summoned three times. The two previous ones did not appear in Congress other than through a brief in which he stated that the same facts that the Commission was investigating were already being investigated in an investigation based in the Power of attorney.

The Commission chaired by the pro-government deputy Carolina Gaillard He rejected those arguments and quoted him again. In the event that he is absent again at the call scheduled for tomorrow at 3:00 p.m., they threaten to file a letter with the court to order him to take it by the public force.

In addition to Tonón, other officials of the Supreme Court are cited, such as the legal secretary Sebastian Clerici; the accountant Nicolás Serafini, who signed social work balances; the Director of Information Technology of the Supreme Court, Andrés Sacchi; a secretary of Judge Maqueda and a victim of social work.

