Sohu Entertainment News is directed by Dapeng, written by Su Biao and Dapeng, chief producer Chen Zhixi, starring Dapeng, Li Xueqin, Yin Zheng, Wang Xun, Wang Shengdi, Ma Li is specially invited to star in friendship, Song Qian, Bai Yute Invited to star, Jia Bing, Yang Di, Pan Binlong, Ni Hongjie starring, Qiao Shan, Yu Yang, Liu Jinshan, Cao Bingkun, Liang Chao guest starred in the movie “Keep You Safe” will be released nationwide on March 10. The film tells the story of a down-and-out middle-aged Wei Pingan who makes a living by selling cemeteries through live streaming. His client Han Lu was slandered by rumors after his death. As a result, he fell into new rumors and cyberbullying. Today, the official released the ultimate truth version trailer and ultimate poster of the movie “Keep You Safe”, showing the film’s warm temperament.

The ultimate truth version trailer super heart everyone can become “Wei Ping’an”

In the trailer for the ultimate truth version released today, many scenes of Wei Pingan (played by Dapeng) facing Internet public opinion were exposed. Internet public opinion itself is of great practical significance, coupled with the existence of live broadcasting, swiping gifts and other communication methods, how to penetrate the surface to penetrate the truth of public opinion, this is also a topic that the movie “Keep You Safe” wants to discuss with the audience. Director Dapeng also uses the role of Wei Pingan to express his understanding of truth, goodness and beauty. Small people can also have the right to pursue happiness and the truth for others, so that the living will not be charged with crimes and the dead can rest in peace. The last sentence “I wish you peace” conveyed many thoughts, not only Wei Pingan in the film was speaking for others, but also conveyed the most sincere blessing to all audiences, believing in the beauty of the world, this is the real happiness.

Although Wei Pingan played by Dapeng is in a low place, his heart is full of great love. In the trailer of the ultimate truth version, more characters were released for the audience. They each have different occupations and different social status. Wei Ping’an’s strength comes not only from himself, but also from the encouragement and guidance of people around him. The protagonist of the film seems to be Wei Pingan alone, but in fact it is anyone who has worked hard for this matter and is behind the scenes to help people. Their palms have shed happiness and sweat. This is what the film really wants to express. Stick to the original intention and believe The goodwill in the world is not afraid of that puddle of sewage at the same time.

The ultimate poster "Facing the Rumors" conveys love with laughter and tears The movie "Keep You Safe" also exposed the ultimate poster today. On the background of the warm-colored poster, Wei Pingan, played by Dapeng, covered his ears with his hands and frowned, while the other leading actors surrounded him and sent their voices to him. The theme of the movie "Spreading Rumors with One Mouth" echoes, and it also reflects that the characteristic of rumor spreading is that three people become tigers. The protagonist Wei Pingan refuted rumors for his client Han Lu (played by Song Qian), but he was deeply involved in the vortex of rumors. Like the poster picture, he chose to cover his ears and stand firm, expressing his resistance to rumors. The movie "Keep You Safe" is produced by Shanghai Ruyi Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Shanghai Other City Film Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taopiao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Renma Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengdian Film and Television Co., Ltd. Industry Co., Ltd. and China Film Co., Ltd. Beijing Lili Orange Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Mucai Xingshi (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xidiershu Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Spectrum Cooperation It is jointly produced by Yuan International Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Longtao Entertainment Culture Co., Ltd., Tianjin Pass Quark Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd. The movie "Keep You Safe" will be screened in 56 cities across the country on March 4th and 5th, and the film is currently on pre-sale. It will be released nationwide on March 10.

