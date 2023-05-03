Four Pavelski goals are not enough for Dallas to win

The Seattle Kraken have won the start of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoff series against the Dallas Stars. On Tuesday evening (local time) in Texas there was a 5: 4 after extra time, although four goals from Joe Pavelski were not enough for the hosts to win.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Jerome Miron



The Kraken had already led 4-2 in the game, but conceded two more goals in the final third from Pavelski, who had already scored the first two goals for the hosts after recovering from concussion. Yanni Gourde scored the winner for Seattle in overtime.

In the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers had previously won game one against the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 and taken the lead in this series.

