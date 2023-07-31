Cardi B Reacts with Rage after Woman Throws Water at Her During Performance

Title: Cardi B Reacts with Rage as Woman Throws Water at Her During Performance

Subtitle: The Dangerous Trend of Object Throwing at Singers Increases

Cardi B, the famous rapper, expressed her anger and frustration after a woman in the audience threw water at her during a performance. The incident took place at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas while Cardi B was singing her hit song ‘Bodak Yellow.’ In response, the artist threw the microphone at the woman, escalating the situation. Security quickly intervened to contain the event.

Over the past year, the trend of throwing objects at singers while they are performing has been on the rise. This dangerous action has been criticized by many artists, as several have been hurt as a result. Cardi B, who has faced similar situations, decided to make her stance clear during her performance in Las Vegas.

Viewers were taken aback by Cardi B’s reaction, with some expressing fear at her response. However, social media has largely shown support for the rapper’s actions. Following the incident, security guards went on stage to calm Cardi B down, while others attended to the woman involved.

Cardi B’s representatives have not provided any direct comments on the matter. However, a representative for the singer contacted CNN, stating, “Concerts have become a dangerous space and place. I want that to change.” This incident highlights the escalating concerns regarding artist safety during live performances.

This is not the first time Cardi B has responded in a similar manner, according to netizens. A TikTok video circulated online, showing the rapper angrily throwing the microphone at the DJ during a performance at Drai’s Nightclub. The incident occurred when the DJ prematurely cut her song.

The trend of object throwing at singers is becoming a significant concern within the music industry. Artists and their representatives are calling for a change to ensure the safety of performers during live shows. This incident involving Cardi B serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers faced by artists while on stage.

