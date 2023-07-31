Home » Ousmane Dembélé Set to Join PSG: End of an Era at FC Barcelona
Title: Ousmane Dembélé Set to Leave FC Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain

Date: July 30, 2023

Ousmane Dembélé, the talented French winger, has reportedly played his last game for FC Barcelona. The 24-year-old showcased his skills by scoring a goal in the recent Clásico against Real Madrid in Dallas, Texas.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dembélé has given his consent to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following strong interest from the French club since Thursday. PSG formally expressed their desire to negotiate the signing of Dembélé in a letter to Barcelona, a request that was initially rejected by the Catalan giants, who declared the player as “non-transferable.”

However, the situation has taken a sudden turn as Dembélé’s agent has accepted a five-year contract offered by PSG. As part of the deal, PSG will pay the player’s release clause, which stands at 50 million euros until July 31st and increases to 100 million euros from August 1st onwards.

Fabrizio Romano stated, “PSG sent a formal letter to inform Barcelona. Now they are trying to close the deal in the best way.”

The arrival of Dembélé at PSG has been influenced by coach Luis Enrique’s preference for another top footballer who complements his style of play. Enrique specifically sought fast and vertical forwards who excel in exploiting open spaces, all qualities that Dembélé possesses. The Spanish coach will now have a versatile winger who can excel on either flank.

As a result, Dembélé will not be accompanying his Barcelona teammates on their trip to Las Vegas, where they are scheduled to play their final game of the American tour against Milan on Wednesday.

The transfer marks a significant departure for Dembélé from Barcelona, where he had spent several successful seasons. His move to PSG represents a new chapter in his career and promises to provide the French club with a dynamic attacking threat.

Both PSG and Barcelona will now work towards concluding the deal amicably, enabling Dembélé’s transition to his new club.

