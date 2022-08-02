Original title: Cardi B wears a golden mask to walk the red carpet of the Music Awards to amaze the audience, and the incarnation of the host refuses to read the teleprompter

Foreign media reported on May 22 that Cardi B wore a solid gold mask on the red carpet of the American Music Awards, successfully attracting everyone’s attention. During the first round of interviews, Cardi B told fans that she would fine-tune her outfits for the second round, but no one expected her to make such a stunning change when she finally showed up. Yes, she walked the red carpet twice for some reason.

The first time, the 29-year-old musician wore a long black dress with a sequined leopard print, but the second time he opted for a Schiaparelli dress with a very odd golden mask. This complete outfit has attracted the attention of many people. Some people like her look, but more people don’t think so.

“Cardi B is already a fashion icon,” one tweeted. Another agreed: “Cardi girl, you look so good.” Another wrote: “I guess it’s Cardi B, at first. Kind of scared, but really like the dress.” However, a person who wasn’t too fond of her outfit joked, “Let’s face it, C-3PO was the first to do it.”

Before attending the American Music Awards, Cardi B said, “I was so excited when I got the AMA Awards invitation and was ready to show my personality on stage!” Having said that, in another interview , who also tried to downplay her role as host, telling Variety that the night ended up being a tribute to the singers taking the stage.

Cardi B said: “I’m the host, but it feels like the singers and their performances are like their home, you know what I’m talking about? It’s when you’re performing, it’s your night. I want to After being myself, that’s it. I’ll say something to the teleprompter, but just casually, because I don’t like talking like a robot, I just want to be myself.”

Cardi B said she was looking forward to some performances in particular, calling it a “good lineup”. Especially seeing stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny take to the stage. , she couldn’t help herself with excitement. In the end, BTS won not only the best artist award, but also the most popular pop song award. Cardi B herself got involved, winning the award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Flying House.” All in all, it was a successful night.

