Foreign media reported on May 22 that Cardi B wore a solid gold mask on the red carpet of the American Music Awards, successfully attracting everyone’s attention. During the first round of interviews, Cardi B told fans that she would fine-tune her outfits for the second round, but no one expected her to make such a stunning change when she finally showed up. Yes, she walked the red carpet twice for some reason.
The first time, the 29-year-old musician wore a long black dress with a sequined leopard print, but the second time he opted for a Schiaparelli dress with a very odd golden mask. This complete outfit has attracted the attention of many people. Some people like her look, but more people don’t think so.
“Cardi B is already a fashion icon,” one tweeted. Another agreed: “Cardi girl, you look so good.” Another wrote: “I guess it’s Cardi B, at first. Kind of scared, but really like the dress.” However, a person who wasn’t too fond of her outfit joked, “Let’s face it, C-3PO was the first to do it.”
Before attending the American Music Awards, Cardi B said, “I was so excited when I got the AMA Awards invitation and was ready to show my personality on stage!” Having said that, in another interview , who also tried to downplay her role as host, telling Variety that the night ended up being a tribute to the singers taking the stage.
Cardi B said: “I’m the host, but it feels like the singers and their performances are like their home, you know what I’m talking about? It’s when you’re performing, it’s your night. I want to After being myself, that’s it. I’ll say something to the teleprompter, but just casually, because I don’t like talking like a robot, I just want to be myself.”
Cardi B said she was looking forward to some performances in particular, calling it a “good lineup”. Especially seeing stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny take to the stage. , she couldn’t help herself with excitement. In the end, BTS won not only the best artist award, but also the most popular pop song award. Cardi B herself got involved, winning the award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Flying House.” All in all, it was a successful night.
