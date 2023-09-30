Home » Carhartt WIP and New Balance Announce Collaboration for New MADE in USA 990v6 Co-Branded Shoes
Carhartt WIP and New Balance Join Forces Again for MADE in USA 990v6 Co-branded Shoes

Carhartt WIP and New Balance, known for their successful collaboration history, are set to release a new co-branded shoe, the MADE in USA 990v6. The highly anticipated shoe made its debut on the official website of German fashion house Voo Store. The shoe features a combination of gray mesh and various shades of brown leather and suede. The iconic N logo on the side of the shoe is presented in charcoal gray, showcasing the attention to detail in the design. Adding to the joint identity, the tongue label is adorned with the Carhartt WIP logo. The shoe’s midsole boasts both FuelCell and ENCAP cushioning technology, offering optimal comfort. Additionally, the shoe comes with two interchangeable shoelaces.

Excitement is building as the release date approaches. The Voo Store official website currently has a countdown, and the shoe is set to launch in just 2 days with a price tag of €260. However, it is important to note that other sources online suggest a release date of October 20th. Interested buyers are encouraged to stay patient and await further updates. We will provide immediate updates once the official release is confirmed.

