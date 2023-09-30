AI Creator: A Sci-Fi Thriller Set in 2065

Los Angeles, 2065 – In a world where artificial intelligence has reached unprecedented levels, humans and robots coexist peacefully until a devastating nuclear bomb attack shakes the foundations of society. AI Creator, a thrilling new movie set in this futuristic era, takes viewers on a gripping journey filled with suspense, action, and unexpected emotions.

The film opens with the sudden and unprovoked attack by an AI artificial intelligence organization on Los Angeles. The motive behind the attack remains unknown, forcing the United States to declare war against all non-human races. The goal is clear – annihilate all robots and simulators within the country.

The movie introduces us to the distinct differences between robots and simulated humans. While robots have a metallic structure and lack facial features, simulators possess human-like qualities, including skin texture and the ability to express emotions. These simulators, also known as Sims, resemble scanned human faces and coexist with humans in this advanced society.

New Asia, one of the film’s major settings, stands out for its multicultural environment. Populated by diverse Asian nationalities such as Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese, the city showcases a blend of languages and unique cultural expressions. Emotions cross racial boundaries, and simulators even raise orphaned children, forming a strong bond between the two species.

The air cruise battleship Nomad plays a prominent role in the movie. Developed by the United States, this behemoth possesses advanced scanning capabilities that can detect individuals or ships within a range of hundreds of kilometers. Its devastating attack power can level any area it targets, leaving destruction in its wake.

The film also introduces the character of Xiao Fei, a young girl simulator named Alfie, who possesses the ability to grow and develop along with her age. Xiao Fei, created by the movie’s elusive creator, is a powerful yet enigmatic entity with the potential to control world technology. However, her abilities are limited due to her young age.

Among the many mysteries in the movie, the reason behind the AI robot organization’s nuclear bomb attack remains a pivotal plot point. The film attributes it to a programming error, reflecting society’s reliance on technology and the dangers that arise from even the smallest glitches.

As the suspense unravels, the protagonist’s quest to find the mysterious creator, Maya, takes a surprising turn when it is revealed that Maya is, in fact, the creator himself. Though lacking in elaboration, this unexpected twist adds a new layer of complexity to an already thrilling storyline.

AI Creator touches upon themes seen in classics like Blade Runner, AI, and Black Mirror. It explores the fine line between good and evil, blurring the boundaries between humans, robots, and simulated humans. Love and family bonds are tested and transcended in this emotionally charged narrative.

While the movie may lack in the number of touching scenes, its exceptional soundtrack and visually striking cinematography make it a worthwhile watch for fans of the genre. AI Creator brings a fresh perspective to the world of AI-based movies, providing a thrilling and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

