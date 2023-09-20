Carhartt WIP Unveils The “Solid Structures” 2023 Autumn and Winter Denim Collection

Carhartt WIP Unveils the “Solid Structures” Denim Series for Autumn/Winter 2023

Berlin, Germany – Carhartt WIP, the renowned workwear-inspired brand, has officially released the image album for its highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter denim series, “Solid Structures.” Showcasing a range of heavyweight utilitarian denim pieces, this collection exudes both style and functionality.

Photographer Julien Barbès was tasked with capturing the essence of the collection in the vibrant city of Berlin. Utilizing digital and Polaroid photos, Barbès successfully conveyed the brand’s tailoring inspired by workwear, while also infusing a touch of urban flair into the images.

As for the garments themselves, Carhartt WIP has introduced a line-up of single items that exude both durability and fashion. The Chore Vest, Double Knee Bib Overall, and the men’s OG Active Jacket feature heavy-duty utilitarian denim, while the women’s version of the jacket is enhanced with cozy Pile lining for added comfort and warmth.

The focus of this series lies in the pants, which prioritize comfort above all else. Created with a casual fit suitable for both men and women, the classic Double Knee Pant boasts a loose straight cut. On the other hand, the women’s Curron Double Knee Pant features a high waist and loose tapered shape for a more tailored look. Additionally, Carhartt WIP presents a variety of washed denim, showcasing transitions from indigo to black, complemented by vibrant contrasting colors such as purple, brown, and white.

Carhartt WIP’s 2023 autumn and winter denim series, “Solid Structures,” is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website and through designated stores. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are encouraged to explore this captivating collection and acquire pieces that effortlessly blend style with functionality.

For more information, visit Carhartt WIP’s official website or contact your nearest authorized retailer. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your wardrobe this season with Carhartt WIP’s “Solid Structures” denim series.

