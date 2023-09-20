Save Big on Prepaid Internet Cards with ViaSat’s Flash Sale Offer

Viasat, an Internet operator, is following in the footsteps of China Unicom CUniq HK and launching its own flash sale called “Snap on Wednesday”. This flash sale aims to bring customers a great deal on their WE unlimited Internet and travel data cards.

The popular WE travel data card, jointly launched by 3HK, is now on sale at a discounted price. Customers can enjoy up to 55% off on unlimited Internet cards for destinations such as Stars, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

For those who have upcoming travel plans in these countries, this flash sale is the perfect opportunity to purchase a stored-value card at a reduced price. With the lowest price starting at $59, it’s a deal that travelers should not miss.

To take advantage of this offer, simply visit Viasat’s online store and purchase either the “Star 30 days”, “South Korea 6 days”, or “Japan 7 days” travel data cards. During checkout, enter the discount code “SEPWED3” to enjoy the discounted price. The discount code will grant customers a discount of up to 55% off, making these cards even more affordable.

Let’s take a closer look at the details of Viasat’s “Wednesday” online store flash offer:

– Japan 7 days (7GB): Suggested retail price of $128, special price of $79

– South Korea 6 days (6GB): Suggested retail price of $108, special price of $69

– Xingtai 30 days (15GB): Suggested retail price of $108, special price of $59

To purchase any of these cards, customers can visit the respective portals provided on Viasat’s website.

It’s important to note that the Singapore/Thailand 30-day data card comes with a fair usage limit of 15GB. If you have any plans to travel to these countries in the near future, it’s worth considering purchasing this card at the discounted price.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Viasat’s “Wednesday” flash sale and take advantage of these discounted travel data cards. With savings of up to 55% off, it’s a deal that’s hard to resist. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stay connected and enjoy unlimited Internet while traveling.