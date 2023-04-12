We spent a day inside the Pinetina, where Simone Inzaghi’s Inter train. And we followed the training sessions of the first team in the company of Match Analyst, Filippo Lorenzon, who unveiled some techniques and methods adopted by the club to monitor athletes and improve performance.

The entire technological infrastructure of the club is managed by Lenovo which, in addition to administering this technical metadata on each Inter player, has also cataloged 80 terabytes of multimedia content created every year on the Nerazzurri, with a recently digitized archive of over 1 million images and 60,000 hours of video.

by Edoardo Bianchi