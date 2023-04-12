Home Entertainment The Uffizi Diffuse start from D’Annunzio’s Vittoriale
The Uffizi Diffuse start from D'Annunzio's Vittoriale

The «Uffizi Diffuso» are ready to leave Tuscany and land on the shores of Lake Garda, in the house of Gabriele d’Annunzio, the Vittoriale degli Italiani, in Gardone Riviera (Brescia). The great program to bring and exhibit works from the deposits of the famous Florentine museum in the area, launched by the director Eike Schmidt two years ago, could soon boast the prestigious Lombard stage: this idea, immediately welcomed by Schmidt himself, was launched yesterday evening by the president of the Il Vittoriale Foundation, Giordano Bruno Guerri, during an event at the State Archives of Pisa, in which he took part together with the director of the Uffizi.

Schmidt commented: «Considering the fundamental role of Gabriele d’Annunzio for the knowledge and protection of cultural heritage in Tuscany, and also of the Uffizi, we will be very happy to make these connections clear to all in an exhibition at the Vittoriale; the hope is to be able to achieve it as soon as possible». The president of the Vittoriale degli Italiani, Giordano Bruno Guerri, said: «I am happy that the director Eike Schmidt, with whom I immediately found myself in full harmony, enthusiastically welcomed the idea of ​​bringing precious works from the Uffizi to the Vittoriale degli Italians, in memory of the love of Gabriele d’Annunzio and his love for Florence, for the Uffizi and for cultural heritage. This agreement makes it clear how useful collaboration between museum institutions is».

The meeting, conducted by the director of the State Archives of Pisa Jaleh Barahbadi, was attended, among others, by the mayor of Pisa Michele Conti, the councilor for tourism of the Municipality Paolo Pesciatini and the nephew of the Vate himself, the entrepreneur Federico d’Annunzio. Everyone welcomed Guerri’s proposal with warm applause.

