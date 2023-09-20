ANTA Group Signs “Consensus on Sustainable Industrial Development” at United Nations Summit

September 20, 2023

Source: ANTA Group

ANTA Group, a leading Chinese sporting goods company, participated in the second United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit and was among the first to sign the “Consensus on Sustainable Industrial Development” initiative. The summit, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, aimed to address sustainable development at the highest level.

As a representative of the Chinese sporting goods industry, ANTA Group pledged to promote high-quality development and support the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The company committed to ten sustainable development principles, including integrating sustainable development goals into their strategies, operations, and organizational culture.

The “Consensus on Sustainable Industrial Development” initiative was initiated by the “Sustainable China Industrial Development Action” and invited outstanding Chinese enterprises to sign. It aligns with the United Nations’ agenda and showcases China‘s commitment to fulfilling its international responsibilities.

Wu Yonghua, executive director and co-CEO of Anta Group, emphasized that sustainable development is a core strategy for the company. ANTA Group has set a strategic goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and implements a development roadmap focused on three cores: developing green and low-carbon products, creating a green supply chain, and promoting biodiversity protection.

ANTA Group has established a complete ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy execution system. The company’s sustainable development committee ensures the integration of ESG practices throughout the organization. Over the years, ANTA Group has achieved significant revenue growth while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption. The company’s self-operated factories have completely transitioned from coal to clean energy sources.

In addition to reducing its environmental footprint, ANTA Group is actively upgrading its green supply chain management system. The company collaborates with core suppliers to manage carbon emissions and promote the use of clean and renewable energy. Three measures have been outlined to improve access standards, conduct responsibility audits, and empower suppliers to create an environmentally friendly and efficient supply chain.

ANTA Group’s sustainable development practices have been recognized globally, with the company ranking over 87% of its global peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company continues to prioritize sustainability efforts while demonstrating its commitment to responsible business practices.

