Caricatures and papelones: the new cross between Aníbal Fernández and Carolina Losada

The national senator for the province of Santa Fe and candidate for governor, Carolina Losada, pointed out against the conditions in which the gendarmes work in Rosarioaffirming that they “travel by hitchhiking”, so the Minister of National Security called it a “modical caricature”. In view of this tweet by Aníbal Fernández, Losada ironically consulted: “Don’t you get tired of making papers?”

While Losada was referring Monday night to the air of the channel A24 To the resources available to the federal workers sent to Rosario to work in the drug trafficking crisis that exploded in the media this year, the minister captured the image on the television and tweeted: “Ma’am… Your lack of training and the facility to lie are known , but trying to offend a federal force to get an eventual advantage makes it a modest caricature. FAKE”.

In response, on Tuesday morning, the journalist and politician from Rosario responded: “Don’t you get tired of making a mess? The problem is that we pay for their mistakes with our lives. I defend the forces. They are offended by THEIR government that does not direct them strategically against drug crime, that does not equip them and that does not provide them with logistics”.

In addition, Losada published this crossing on his Instagram account along with the following message: “Aníbal Fernández, all Kirchnerism and their partners brought us here. While they paper and tweet, they hurt us Santa Fe. We are going to change and fight drug trafficking head-on. Something that the Santa Fe politicians did not do.

The history of the conflicts between Losada and Aníbal Fernández

Senator Carolina Losada has been questioning the management of the Ministry of Security in Rosario as part of her campaign to reach the provincial government. Last year, during a presentation by Fernández in the Senate, in the Internal Security and Drug Trafficking commission, the legislator listed alleged homicide figures in Rosario, comparing it with Mexico City, accusing the efforts of “incompetence and negligence” provincial and national.

Two months later, Losada stated at Mirtha Legrand’s table that “in a corner of Rosario they were selling babies for 60,000 pesos,” without much justification. Faced with this complaint, the Minister of Security consulted him on Twitter: “Did you make a formal complaint before the federal court in Rosario? She should know that it is her obligation as a public official, in the face of a very serious crime that affects the right to identity and contrary to human dignity ”.

