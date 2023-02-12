China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to foreign media reports, the famous Spanish film director Carlos Saura died at his home on February 10 at the age of 91. His family is by his side. The Spanish Film Academy announced the news, calling Saura “one of the most important filmmakers in the history of Spanish cinema”. A few days ago, Saura just received the 37th Spanish Goya Award honorary Goya trophy at home.

Carlos Saura

Saura started his film production career in the 1950s, and won the Silver Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival twice for “The Hunt” and “Peppermint Shaved Ice”. In 1981, Saura won the Golden Bear Award at the 31st Berlin Film Festival for “Fast, Fast”.

And he has been a frequent visitor of the Cannes Film Festival since he was shortlisted for the main competition unit of the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 1960 with “Little Rascal”. Too bad it didn’t win the Palme d’Or.

Carmen

Saura’s “Tango Madness” was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 71st Academy Awards. Other representative works include “Anna and the Wolf”, “The Beehive”, “Blood Marriage”, “Flamenco”, “Salome”, “The Wrath of God”, “The Seventh Day” and so on.

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, who has collaborated with Saura on such films as “The Wrath of God”, “33 Days” and “Stilts”, wrote in memory: “An extremely important part of Spanish film history has left with him, but He left behind an important book of profound reflection on human behaviour. Rest in peace, friend.”

The Berlin Film Festival official also issued an article to miss Saura: “It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to the legendary film director Carlos Saura. He will be remembered forever. He has received numerous honors, including two Silver Bears for Best Director and a Golden Bear for Fast, Fast. Our hearts go out to him during this difficult time Rest in peace, Carlos Saura.”