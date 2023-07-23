Carroll’s Amsterdam Noord: discover the best smash burgers at the NDSM-Werf

Carroll’s Amsterdam, located on the NDSM wharf, has become the hotspot for smash burgers and frozen margheritas in Amsterdam North thanks to its new menu. Carroll’s has always been a must-visit lunch spot, and is now also open in the evenings. So fancy crispy smash burgers, innovative veggie burgers and an extensive selection of cocktails? We share our favourites!

Carroll’s Amsterdam Noord: creative sandwiches and now also an evening menu!

Carroll’s started in 2022 as a daytime business where local residents could go for their daily caffeine fix and creative sandwiches. The concept was created by the team behind the popular Pllek. And when you look at the lunch menu, you immediately see that this is no ordinary sandwich shop. The team was inspired by the creativity of writer Lewis Carroll, known for his work “Alice in Wonderland”. This created the unique and flavorful sandwiches that make Carroll’s so beloved. From watermelon sashimi with avocado to pastrami with kimchi and wasabi, we want to try everything! So it’s extra nice that they have recently also opened in the evening, and that there are once again very creative burgers and drinks on the evening menu.

Carroll’s in Amsterdam North NDSM wharfCarroll’s Amsterdam – Smashburger

Nice terrace and an industrial touch

When you enter Carroll’s you are immediately welcomed by super friendly staff. And a lovely terrace with a view of the IJ and the ferry dock. Nice and lively, and the perfect place to people watch! Inside, the interior is a combination of modern elements with an industrial touch, perfectly matching the NDSM wharf. Whether you want to have a nice lunch with friends or end the day with a tasty dinner, the atmosphere at Carroll’s will make you feel right at home.

Seoulful Smashterpieze with kimchi and gruyère

And recently there are hamburgers on the menu! The artisan smash burgers are really delicious. Baked in traditional Oklahoma style: with onions in the meat and smashed on the griddle for an extra crispy layer. We eat the Seoulful Smashterpiece with kimchi and gruyère: a nice crispy smash burger, fresh red cabbage and extra exciting because of the kimchi. Jam! We also highly recommend the Cluckin’ Good Burger. Juicy chicken thigh, a mega crispy layer around it: a real taste sensation. And for vegetarians, Carroll’s also has Redefine Meat veggie burgers. Then eat a bowl of loaded fries with this and you’ve had a delicious meal: we are kimchi lovers so we went for the Gangnam Style Fries with kimchi, wasabi and many more goodies.

De Loaded Fries van Carroll’s AmsterdamCluckin’ Good Burger

Cocktails at Carroll’s Amsterdam

In addition to their delicious burgers, Carroll’s Amsterdam also has an extensive selection of refreshing cocktails. Whether you want to relax on the patio with a slushy margarita, perfect for a summer day, or start your evening with a powerful Espresso Martini, Carroll’s has something for everyone.

So definitely try the smash burgers at Carroll’s Amsterdam! You don’t want to miss these creative flavors and a nice terrace.

Carroll’s Amsterdam

NDSM quay 4, Amsterdam North

