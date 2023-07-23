Oppo announced that the summer promotion “Oppo Summer Promo” will continue until July 31st. Technology enthusiasts will therefore have more time to find ways to make summer even smarter by taking advantage of offers available exclusively on the Oppo Store.

Oppo Summer Promo, the discounts continue throughout July

During the Oppo Summer Promo, promotions on the series Oppo Find X5 continue to be protagonists: with attractive prices on a true top of the range. In particular, Oppo Find X5 Pro can be purchased at the price of €799.00, Oppo Find X5 is available at €549.00 e Oppo Find X5 Lite is offered at a discounted price of €349.99.

But the savings opportunities don’t stop there. The Oppo Reno series also offers attractive prices. Oppo Reno8 Pro is available at a price of €599.99, Oppo Reno8 can be purchased for €399.99 and finally Oppo Reno8 Lite is offered for only €289.00.

The best OPPO promotions exclusively for you

For those looking for a versatile tablet, here comes Oppo Pad Air. With its display 2K Eye-Care certified by Tüv Rheinland, which reduces the emission of blue light to ensure eye comfort, the tablet is available at the price discounted at €199.99 for the 4+64GB version and at €229.99 for the 4+128GB version.

Also, you can buy Oppo Enco Buds2earphones that offer exclusive and personalized sound effects for an optimal listening experience, at the price of €14.99. For sports lovers, Oppo Band2 monitors over 100 training modes and will be available at the discounted price of €39.99.

L’Oppo Summer Promo it is an unmissable opportunity to make summer even smarter thanks to the devices of the Oppo ecosystem – especially with these prices.

OPPO Pad Air, Display 10,36’, 10bit, Qualcomm…

OPPO Pad Air Display 10,36’, 10bit, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, Batteria 7100mAh, Dolby Atmos, RAM 4+64 GB (Esp. fino a 3…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

