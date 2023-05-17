Casa Club, the travel proposal that allows prices to be frozen for four years in Argentina and abroad

Aadesa Hotel Management has been offering Casa Club Vacacional since 2019, an exclusive travel program designed for those seeking quality and enjoyment. This program consists of 28-night memberships through which the price is frozen for the next four years to stay in the best hotels in Argentina and abroad.

Thanks to its alliance with RCI, the world‘s leading vacation exchange company, Casa Club members can intercalate their nights with more than 4,300 hotels and resorts in more than 100 countries around the world. The objective is that tourists can invest in future vacations with the possibility of acquiring four weeks at the price of three and using them within the next four years for two or four people.

Ski Club Launch

This year Casa Club Vacacional launched Ski Club with which you can ensure your Ski Week in Cerro Catedral for the next four years, staying in one of the exclusive hotels offered by the company in Argentine Patagonia, to enjoy the most with your family, in couple and with friends. Options adapted to the needs of each guest

The program offers various options that adapt to each traveler profile, memberships ranging from Bronze, Silver and Gold categories. And it also has premium Ski memberships such as Platinum (1 week a year of your choice in July or August) or Infinity (one week a year of your choice in June, September or October). Both include breakfast, management of passes for the slopes and nursery for the ski team at the base of Cerro Catedral and discounts on gastronomy at the hotel.

“Traveling and enjoying with the family continues to be one of the most valued activities and one that generates the greatest benefit for all those who indulge in the pleasure of sharing experiences for a few days, in addition to the possibility of having the absolute flexibility of using the nights at the moment and in the destination they want”, expressed Arturo Navarro, CEO of aadesa Hotel Management.

Since its launch, Club Vacacional has become the tool that, added to the versatility and efficiency of aadesa’s management, has allowed the business to achieve greater growth. This type of purchase represents a saving of between 40% and 50% compared to the usual rate that can be found on any online sales platform. It already has more than 700 memberships and more than 26,800 guests/8,962 nights used since its inception.

The portfolio of hotels and destinations of Casa Club Vacacional includes, among others, the iconic hotels La Cascada Casa Patagónica in Bariloche, El Faro Hotel Boutique Spa in Villa La Angostura, El Refugio Knaap at the base of Cerro Catedral; as well as hotels in Córdoba, Luján, San Miguel del Monte, Neuquén, Buenos Aires and Punta del Este Uruguay.

More information at www.casaclubvacacional.com