CCR will invest BRL 36 million in works at Palmas Airport

CCR Aeroportos reported that improvement works at Palmas Airport (PMW) began in early August. As airport administrator since March 2022, the company is committed to improving the facilities, creating a better infrastructure for the economic development of Tocantins and offering a better travel experience to passengers.

The structural interventions planned for the work include adapting the RESA (runway escape areas), adapting the apron signage to accommodate 5 C code positions and a complete renovation of the Passenger Terminal. These improvements aim to increase operational safety, optimize aircraft service capacity and provide a more comfortable and modern environment for passengers.

The total investment for these works is estimated at R$ 36 million. In addition, this project will significantly contribute to the local economy, generating around 90 direct jobs during the construction phase.

The expectation is to complete the work by the end of 2024. During the entire period of work, CCR Aeroportos will strive to minimize inconvenience to passengers and will maintain transparent communication about the progress of the work.

