Home » Nawaz Sharif has been nominated as PML-N candidate
News

Nawaz Sharif has been nominated as PML-N candidate

by admin
Nawaz Sharif has been nominated as PML-N candidate

Saturday August 12, 2023, 6:16 PM

Islamabad (Ummat News) Muslim League-N nominated Nawaz Sharif as the candidate for the Prime Minister.
While talking to the journalists at the Prime Minister House, Shahbaz Sharif said that the annulment of the Review of Judgment Act will not make any difference to Nawaz Sharif. There is no obstacle.
He said that as the party president, I have nominated Nawaz Sharif as the candidate of Muslim League-N for the prime ministership. Election Commission has to decide the election.
The Prime Minister said that the annulment of the Review of Judgment Act will not make any difference to Nawaz Sharif, there is no obstacle for Nawaz Sharif to return, as the party president, I have nominated Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N candidate Election Commission has to decide the elections, PML-N wants elections to be held as soon as possible.
While on this occasion, the period of disqualification of Ishaq Darbole Nawaz Sharif has ended on July 26.

See also

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has got a huge responsibility, people have high expectations from Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

See also  US targets 'commanding ground' to decouple from China, blacklists DJI and others - BBC News

You may also like

Edict 2nd. notice Sol Maria Parra Palacios

Sgarbi, ‘Campli must get his works back, I’ll...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar appointed Caretaker Prime Minister

They seize cocaine and marijuana valued at more...

Salvini, ‘excellent news Bianchi with the League in...

Peru and United States Renew Air Security Pact...

Price increases in mid-August for food and petrol,...

Balochistan Assembly dissolved, Governor signs summary

Former candidate for mayor of Sácama denounces that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy