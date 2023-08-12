Nawaz Sharif has been nominated as PML-N candidate

Saturday August 12, 2023, 6:16 PM

Islamabad (Ummat News) Muslim League-N nominated Nawaz Sharif as the candidate for the Prime Minister.

While talking to the journalists at the Prime Minister House, Shahbaz Sharif said that the annulment of the Review of Judgment Act will not make any difference to Nawaz Sharif. There is no obstacle.

He said that as the party president, I have nominated Nawaz Sharif as the candidate of Muslim League-N for the prime ministership. Election Commission has to decide the election.

The Prime Minister said that the annulment of the Review of Judgment Act will not make any difference to Nawaz Sharif, there is no obstacle for Nawaz Sharif to return, as the party president, I have nominated Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N candidate Election Commission has to decide the elections, PML-N wants elections to be held as soon as possible.

While on this occasion, the period of disqualification of Ishaq Darbole Nawaz Sharif has ended on July 26.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has got a huge responsibility, people have high expectations from Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

