CCTV Finance: UK Allows Commercial Use of Driverless Cars

Caijing.com, June 19th, recently, a driverless car rental project was launched in the UK, which is the first time that the UK has allowed driverless cars to be used commercially. According to reports, the unmanned vehicle is remotely controlled by the operator to reach the passenger’s set location, and then the passenger can drive to the destination by himself. After completing the order, the operator drives the vehicle back to the designated location. For safety reasons, currently, these self-driving cars will have a driver on board, but he is not required to operate. Anyone with a driver’s license can place an order, the company said. Not everyone is receptive to driverless car rentals, though. According to a recent survey, more than 40% of people believe that driverless driving is a safety hazard. The company said it was taking all necessary measures and added a range of accessibility features to ensure users’ safety. (CCTV Finance)

