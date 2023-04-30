CDT file card title:[CDTV]Guangdong rapper Vyan “Land of Hope”: “I hope the onlookers can last longer and people will no longer forget the memory for more than a moment”

source:Yixi Yixi, Vyan Liu Wanli

Date published:2023.3.25

Subject classification:literary creation

CDS Collection:public hall

Copyright statement:The copyright of this work belongs to the original author. [CDTV]Guangdong rapper Vyan “Land of Hope”: “I hope the onlookers can last longer and people will no longer forget the memory for more than a moment”Yixi Yixi, Vyan Liu Wanli2023.3.25literary creationpublic hallThe copyright of this work belongs to the original author. China Digital Times archives only original works to combat China ‘s online censorship. Detailed copyright instructions.

On March 25th, in the speech program “Yixi One Seat” called “China TED”, Guangdong rapper Vyan Liu Wanli was invited to participate in the program.

In this episode of the program, he sang a song called “Land of Hope”, which mentioned the “Feng County Iron Chain Girl” and other incidents, which attracted the attention of netizens.

The following are the lyrics of “Land of Hope” edited by China Digital Times:

I hope young people can live decently without struggling in basements I hope the chords of 1645 are not only broken love love songs but also the truth I hope that popular searches are not gossip literary works will not be taken off the shelves I hope the onlookers can last longer and people will no longer forget the memory for more than a moment I hope that knowledge and ideas will make people bow down, not appearance and treasure I hope I don’t have to worry about children being abducted and no longer hear the wailing of separation I hope that without shackles, women will not become little plums A glamorous idol is not a flower picker, a poor child can also bloom instead of a flower bud that dies young I hope that besides the elderly, the children in the mountain village will be accompanied by their parents I hope the patient’s wound will not fester because there is no red envelope I hope no one will be suspected of being a criminal because of their ethnicity and origin I hope there’s peace on both ends of the strait, no missiles on call I hope the booming entertainment in HD doesn’t mask the cry of despair I hope the house can bring people happiness instead of turning people into slaves I hope people can learn to think, express and respect without sticking to doctrine I wish everyone could hold their heads high in this ancient land When one day you don’t need a filter, you can still smile so sweetly When the future is no longer blurry, everything is clearly visible It’s not a dream when we all have dreams When all this is not a dream, there is no pain in this land Hope is a mushroom cloud and a rising satellite in the desert Gobi Hope is the educated youth who ran in the snow to take the college entrance examination in 1977 Hope is the guard who never wears the armband once he takes it off Hope is not a gift from anyone, it exists in the heart of every ordinary person So I hope you keep hope so that the stagnant water will become agitated I hope you have hope, that is a power that can sweep away the haze Hope is more than hope that’s a lighthouse when you’re on a voyage Hope is no longer hope when hope is released on this land

On the Netease cloud music platform, some keywords of the song, such as “Xiaohuamei”, were muted. According to Vyan Liu Wanli, law enforcement officers from Guangdong Public Security and other departments have repeatedly asked him to remove related works.

Some netizens left messages in the comment section of the song.

The following is an excerpt from NetEase Cloud Music netizen comments by the editor of China Digital Times:

sitianfly: I can’t figure out why anyone would think that this sentence should be silenced: “I hope women don’t have shackles on them and don’t turn into little flowers.” I hope I can listen to the full song and watch the full movie, I hope Stop self-censoring everyone when they express their opinions, I hope we can still hope. I didn’t expect that “A Big River” would make me cry one day. All maturity is related to suffering: Xiaohuamei directly silences the sound? ?Ah Silly 13 Phobia: Hope prosperity entertainment doesn’t mask despair cries ID-824: I hope that popular searches are not gossip literary works and will not be framed JiwaiHo: You know some voices are always powerful Ha Ho He Ya: A place where a single song can be castrated is really a “Land of Hope” BerzerkJC: I hope you have hope, that is a power that can sweep away the haze! Maru Maru doesn’t like going to school: I look forward to the day when hope is no longer hope Liang Zekai Gai: There are some things that they cannot take away and cannot touch GrantYip: I also think this song should be heard by more people littlewhite rabbit: hope this is the land of hope

Readers are welcome to listen/watch more on CDT podcasts and CDT videos.