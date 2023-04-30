Salernitana draws at the Maradona stadium

Dia is in the history of Salernitana and Salernitana writes the story of her salvation in Naples. In the blue bedlam, in a stadium ready to celebrate the Scudetto, the Re What grenade allows himself the luxury of dribbling Osimhen, of raising his head and daring the impossible: left footed shot in the seven, Meret beaten. In the 83rd minute, the grenades pack up the feat and then defend it with the broad shoulders of a tough, solid team with the attributes.

The environment

The bedlam of the Maradona stadium welcomes the Salernitana and a small number of grenade supporters present in the away sector, resident outside the province and equipped with a fan card. After the crowds and the full energy received upon departure from Salerno, in front of the Novetel, the players of the Bersagliera dive into the derby. They take to the field knowing the result of Inter-Lazio: Nerazzurri victorious in comeback (3-1), Napoli and Napoli fired up for the winning possibility of closing the accounts even with arithmetic and sewing their third Scudetto on their chests history.

The tactic

Sousa challenges the grip by deploying the best possible formation, that is, without being influenced by calculations on the cautions present in the team: in the basic formation there are Bradaric, Vilhena and Gyomber. On the bench, but already suspected of occupying it, Piatek and Bronn take a seat. The surprise is Pasquale Mazzocchi: “He’s very close to playing from the start”, said Paulo Sousa. It happened: number 30 and arm band, Pako who grew up in Barra challenges Napoli for the first time in his career. Mazzocchi against Kvaratskhelia, Kastanos as an all-court player but above all under striker with Candreva behind Dia.

The match

Napoli immediately slingshots in attack, first danger in the 2nd minute: error in disengagement by Candreva, Lozano crosses quickly for Osimhen who heads wide. Bradaric also has his difficulties against Lozano: in the 12th minute the Mexican runs away in the right lane and unloads on the edge of the area due to Olivera’s incursion. Right-footed shot and high ball over the crossbar. Then Gatto Ochoa puts his gloves on the Napoli masked striker’s header in the 23rd minute. Then two grenade jolts: Mazzocchi’s cross fouled by Olivera (Meret doesn’t trust and smanaccia); Candreva’s cross on Dia’s head who deflects but without directing the ball. At the end of the fraction, Ochoa is still vigilant on Anguissa’s lash from the edge.

The recovery

Sousa leaves Candreva in the locker room and inserts Botheim. It’s up to him to join the Anguissa-Di Lorenzo chain and give support to Dia. Grenade Urgency: Mark Kvaratshelia’s right foot. The Georgian activates it in the 51st minute: shot loaded with spin, just high. Spalletti parades Zielinski, yellow card, and Lozano. Elmas and Raspadori enter. The Napoli formation becomes 4-2-3-1 and immediately bears fruit. The hosts earn a tense corner kick for the insertion of Olivera who with a header, free to finish, surpasses Ochoa (62′). Sousa’s response is a trio of substitutions: Piatek, Sambia and Bohinen for Mazzocchi, Bradaric and Vilhena. In the meantime, in the 75th minute Kastanos scored Salernitana’s first real shot on goal. But then you enter the Dia area. Serpentine on the right wing, he raises his head, he could cross but he believes it. He raises his head again, takes aim and inflates the net with his left. It was 83′ and the grenades made it 1-1. Then Lovato comes in for Daniliuc and Ochoa says no to Kvaratskhelia’s shot. Bohinen in the 90th minute wastes the goal of the possible 1-2 with a header. Then it’s still Gatto Ochoa and then it’s grenade apotheosis.







