CBA referee grabs the show: Controversy in the last quarter and Wu Qian deliberately collided with the referee so angry that he wanted to beat someone|He Xining|Shen Zijie|Liu Zeyi|China Sports League|China Professional Sports League_NetEase Subscribe

On April 30, Beijing time, in the third match between Zhejiang and Shenzhen in the CBA semi-finals, in the fourth quarter of the match, the referee caused huge controversy.

At the decisive moment of the fourth quarter of the game, the referee continued to steal the show. With 4 minutes and 48 seconds left in this quarter, Liu Ze was scrambling for a rebound at the basket. When he was jumping to grab the ball, he had an obvious elbow to his opponent. Shen Zijie was hit in the face, and then fell to the ground in pain.

After getting up, Shen Zijie was bleeding near the eyes, and he immediately went to the sidelines for emergency treatment. It is worth mentioning that when walking back to the sidelines, Shen Zijie raised his hand, obviously dissatisfied with Liu Zeyi.

What people didn’t expect was that after reviewing the video, the referee called Sullinger’s foul and completely ignored Liu Zeyi’s elbow.

With 2 minutes and 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter, a bigger controversy arose. Lu Wenbo shot a three-pointer from the corner, and He Xining stepped forward to defend. After Lu Wenbo landed, his feet happened to be on He Xining’s feet. Happened right under your nose. The referee looked back at the video and whistled He Xining for a physical foul. However, Lu Wenbo stretched out his foot on his own initiative. In fact, He Xining retracted his foot to protect the opponent. All this, the referee also did not see.

What’s interesting is that the referees in this battle were not pleasing to both sides. Wu Qian was disturbed in the fourth quarter because of a three-point shot. He was dissatisfied with the referee’s failure to call a foul and even ran into the referee. I don’t know if he will be chased by the league after the game. One game suspension. CBA referee grabs the show: Wu Qian deliberately bumped into the referee and was so angry that he wanted to beat someone