Cecilia Moreau celebrated the elimination of the “life faith” and the half sanction to the project that incorporates the figure of digital violence

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreau, celebrated the incorporation of the problem of digital violence to the Law for Comprehensive Protection against Gender Violence, which affects one in three women.

In this regard, he stated that “It is essential to understand that the virtual is real and that the dissemination of intimate material without consent It can have serious consequences for the life of the victim and their environment”.

“In 2009, when the law was enacted, social networks did not have the importance that they have today in our daily lives,” Moreau said, adding that this is why “The State must accompany and have tools to protect the victims and prevent this new type of violence.”

Also the project that eliminates the process of the “life certificate” became law for retirees and pensioners who collect their monthly salaries.

The head of the lower house stressed that “With this law we facilitate the provision of their pension assets to the elderlywho will no longer have to manage this process that, often due to issues of reduced mobility or the management of proxies, complicated the process.

He also indicated that “in this way we continue to advance through the necessary consensus to avoid delays and improve the quality of life of our older adults.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

