China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 30, according to Korean media reports, the artist Cha Eunwoo completed the renewal of his contract with his current agency Fantagio, and other members of the group are under discussion.

Cha Eun Woo

On the 30th, according to relevant sources in the entertainment industry, Cha Eunwoo recently decided to renew his contract with Fantagio. Set off.

It is reported that Cha Eunwoo’s group ASTRO debuted in February 2016, and the exclusive contract will expire in February 2023. The fate of Cha Eun Woo, who has been active as an actor, has attracted much attention. Many actors’ agencies have made continuous efforts to get in touch with Cha Eun Woo, but he finally decided to renew his contract with Fantagio, and the two sides continued to renew their relationship.

In addition, apart from Cha Eunwoo, other members of ASTRO are also discussing contract renewal.