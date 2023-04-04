Home Entertainment El Rubius launched a comedy series controlled entirely by artificial intelligence
The Spanish youtuber popularly known as Rubius launched on the Twitch platform the premiere of DegenerIA. As pointed out by streamer, DegenerIA It is “the first show/sitcom generated by artificial intelligence in Spanish in the history of the internet.”

It is a Twitch channel with infinite broadcast (24 hours, seven days a week), where different comic situations are generated. The funny thing is that all the conversations are automatically generated by ChatGPT and there is no one doubling or controlling the characters: everything is done by the AI. And, therefore, it is not possible to predict what the characters are saying.

It has the spirit of a sitcom and is reminiscent of other series like Nothing, Foreverin which various characters wander and move through the different settings: the apartment, the kitchen, a talk show and even a typical set up of streamer. In DegenerIA there are currently four characters: Rumblo, Vogata, Fideo and Bob the Skeleton.

The first two are animations by Rubius himself and Vegetta777, another streamer. Fideo is an avatar of the Japanese designer Hideo Kojima. And Bob the Skeleton is the same character that we can see in BasementView, a 24-hour late-night show in English also generated by artificial intelligence.

The premiere was a resounding success and the channel already has 67,521 followers. Regarding its technology, we know that DegenerIA uses chatGPT to generate the dialogues that are then read through Google Cloud Text to Speech and everything is rendered under the Unity graphic engine.

The problem of leaving everything in the hands of artificial intelligence

In one of the most recent broadcasts, the AI ​​started making jokes and messing with others youtubers acquaintances. “Have you heard of Pokimane? People only follow her because of her tits, ”said one of the characters in the series.

These comments caught the attention of some users and streamers who doubt the ethics of the series and underline the adjacent problems of this type of AIs. But, above all, that there is no one controlling the content that is published. Fortunately, the bot has not yet created dialogues that could annoy any group.

Something that did happen with other attempts at series created from AI such as the Neuro Sama channel, the avatar that they had turned into a vtuber and that had to stop broadcasting on Twitch after saying that they “didn’t believe in the Holocaust.”

In fact, another sitcom comedy show created solely with AI that had the style of Seinfeld she was also banned for spreading hate messages towards other minorities.

In addition, as GenBeta commented, using what is generated at the moment by ChatGPT has certain reliability risks. Of course, these tools usually offer completely outdated information, since ChatGPT-3.5 is not connected to the Internet, so its data dates from 2021.

