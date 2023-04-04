Donald Trump’s motorcade left Trump Tower for the Manhattan courthouse where Judge Juan Merchan will read to the former president about the 34 charges against him in the Stormy Daniels case. “Today is the day when a ruling political party arrests its main opponent for having committed no crime,” wrote Donald Trump in an email to his supporters.

Donald Trump believes the trial in the porn star’s case should be moved to nearby Staten Island, avoiding the courthouse in Manhattan, a “very partisan venue, with some areas voting 1% Republican,” he writes on his social Truth. Staten Island — the only Big Apple borough that voted for him in 2016 and 2020 — “would be a very fair and safe place for trial.” “Also, the highly biased judge and his family are well known as Trump haters.” The judge, writes the tycoon, “was a partisan disaster in a previous case linked to Trump, he will not recuse himself, he gave horrible orders to the jury, it is impossible to face him during this witch hunt trial”. “His daughter worked for ‘Kamala’ and now for the Biden-Harris campaign. Show trial !!!”, he concludes. Trump’s defense could make various requests asking, in addition to the transfer of the trial for ‘environmental’ reasons, the recusal of the judge (who has already ‘handled two cases related to the tycoon and his entourage) or invoking the statute of limitations.

“When you see Rino (Republican In Name Only) Karl Rove, Bill Barr or Paul Ryan on your TV screens, change the channel or close, it is better to look at the Democrats”: Donald Trump attacks on his social Truth respectively the former Republican strategist, the ‘former justice minister and the former speaker of the House, all critical of him. The tycoon is especially angry with Fox for continuing to host Barr, accusing him of not having investigated electoral fraud because he was “petrified” by the fear of being impeached. His former attorney general, while criticizing the indictment, warned that Trump should not face trial because he lacks self control. “The Democrats of the radical left have made the use of the judicial system criminal, this is not what America should be”: a few hours after his historic indictment, Donald Trump continues to attack and accuse on his social Truth.

Trump is in New York, in the penthouse of his homonymous tower on Fifth Avenue ahead of the indictment in the historic hearing in the case of porn star Stormy Daniels. He will be the first former US president to come under criminal investigation. Armored New York, barriers and agents around the Manhattan courthouse and Trump Tower.

It will be Donald Trump, and not his lawyers, who will plead not guilty in the case of payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in a few hours before Judge Juan Merchan in the Manhattan court. This was reported by two informed sources to the New York Times. The tycoon could also stop to talk to reporters and cameras outside the courthouse before or after the hearing, the sources add. Immediately following the hearing, Manhattan Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a press conference.

More than 100 reporters, cameramen and anchormen are already positioned in front of the courtroom in Manhattan. Since dawn, a long line of onlookers has also formed who hope to be able to enter the courtroom to attend the former president’s first hearing. Also in the queue are the four artists who will have to capture the most salient scenes with their pencils. “It was easier with El Chapo, there were fewer journalists,” one of them, Andrea Shepard, told the New York Times.

The former US president will be indicted in the case of the porn star. Armored city. The White House: we follow the case but we do not fear violence. The tycoon's lawyers oppose cameras in the courtroom

Also dozens of pro-Trump protesters they are already gathered in front of the prosecutor’s office. They come from Connecticut, Long Island and are wrapped in the American flag. Trump “is the best thing that has ever happened to this country, he’s fantastic”, they say proudly even if a little frustrated by not being able to demonstrate freely on the sidewalk.

According to the tycoon, the Manhattan prosecutor should “resign”, should be “indicted”.

In particular, Judge Juan Merchan will allow photographers to enter the courtroom but will prohibit cameras from filming Donald Trump’s hearing, photographers will be allowed in the corridors but will only be able to take photos in the courtroom before the hearing. The American media report it. The former president’s lawyers had spoken out against the cameras to prevent the hearing from turning into a circus.

The interest of the public and the media in following the indictment of Donald Trump is “indisputable” but other competing interests prevail such as the safety of the defendant and the potential interference with “the dignity and decorum of the court”. So Judge Merchan justified his decision by ban cameras in the courtroom (but not in the corridors) admitting only five photographers who will be able to take pictures “for several minutes” before the hearing begins. Surely then photos of Trump in the dock will circulate.

No handcuffs or mug shots will be imposed on the former president and in general, according to rumors reported by Yahoo News, he will be spared the traditional treatment reserved for common criminals. The charges against Trump would be 34, including forgery of company documents. However, judge Juan Merchan could order the tycoon not to talk about his indictment during the electoral campaign. The former president’s lawyers fear that he could “inflame spirits even more”.