«The dust, the roar and then the collapse, I was scared»- breaking latest news

The building which collapsed on itself before midnight had been declared uninhabitable, and therefore fortunately uninhabited. The building is not facing the street but inside a building that did not need to be evacuated. Among the hypotheses of the partial collapse there is also the gas leak. Renovation work was underway in the building “for static reinforcement”. Some witnesses report hearing two roars before the collapse. The firefighters, together with the 118 rescuers and the State Police are working with molecular dogs to exclude the presence of people under the rubble. “There was a smell of gas, then suddenly I heard a noise as if a glass had come down”. This is what a resident of via Amatore Sciesa tells. «First I heard something like a water leak and looking out I saw dust in the internal courtyard. After ten minutes I heard a falling sound, like when emptying glass in the trash. After thirty seconds, the very loud roar of the collapse»: this is the story of another witness, Fabrizio, who lives in an apartment overlooking the courtyard where a building under renovation collapsed last night. The works, he said, had started a couple of weeks ago. Then just before midnight the noise and the roar of the collapse of the building which practically imploded. “I got scared,” she added.

