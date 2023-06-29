A number of British media: Manchester City withdraws from the competition for Rice, Arsenal’s total price of 105 million pounds is stable – yqqlm

Original title: Many British media: Manchester City withdraws from the competition for Rice, Arsenal’s total price of 105 million pounds is stable

If you have money, you don’t necessarily have to bid randomly. Manchester City and Newcastle are both rich clubs with very reasonable signings. According to reports from Manchester United, The Telegraph, Daily Mail and many other British media, Manchester City will not match Arsenal’s offer of up to 105 million pounds for Rice, and the Blue Moon Corps has withdrawn from the competition for Rice.

According to these British media, Manchester City has a clear valuation of Rice’s transfer fee, Manchester City will choose to withdraw if it exceeds 100 million pounds, because Arsenal’s latest offer has exceeded Manchester City’s valuation of Rice, so there will be no more to bid.

Arsenal have submitted an offer to West Ham earlier this month£100 million + £5 million floatLatest offer on bonus terms. With Manchester City withdrawn from the competition, then the next stop for Rice is basically Arsenal.

From my personal point of view, Manchester City’s choice is right. The team has the main midfielder Rodri, whose position overlaps with Rice’s. In addition, England international Phillips can also play this position. Manchester City does not need to compete with Rice at a high price. Arsenal’s situation is completely different. Xhaka has reached an agreement with Leverkusen. Thomas has a lawsuit and there are uncertainties. Therefore, Arsenal must win Rice. For the players, Rice may not be the main force if he goes to Manchester City, but he must be the main force if he goes to Arsenal. The final result is a happy one for everyone!Return to Sohu to see more

