Austria defeats Sweden in European Championship qualifiers

Austria’s national soccer team celebrated their third win in the fourth game of the European Championship qualifier. Team boss Ralf Rangnick’s team beat Sweden 2-0 (0-0) in Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. Christoph Baumgartner (81st and 89th) scored both goals.

Driven by 46,300 brilliant spectators, the ÖFB-Elf had a clear chance in the game,

failed until the final phase, however, because of the great performance of the Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Baumgartner dusts off twice

Baumgartner broke the goal barrier with a sweep after a 20-metre long shot from Grillitsch, which Olsen was only able to fend off briefly. The second goal was also a snatch goal by the Hoffenheim legionnaire. Olsen palmed a shot from Michael Gregoritsch straight at Baumgartner, who made it 2-0 with a header.

Austria now lead Group F by ten points, ahead of Belgium, who won 3-0 in Estonia. The Swedes remain in third place with three points. Belgium and Sweden each played one game less than the ÖFB team.

