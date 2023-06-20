Home » T-Mobile Rolls Out Aid to Texas Following Deadly Tornado
T-Mobile Rolls Out Aid to Texas Following Deadly Tornado

by admin
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / On Thursday afternoon, June 15, 2023, a highly destructive tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle, leaving a trail of devastation in the community of Perryton, TX. Our heartfelt condolences go out to …

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / On Thursday afternoon, June 15, 2023, a highly destructive tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle, leaving a trail of devastation
in the community of Perryton, TX.

