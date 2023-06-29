Home » After a tragic accidental death, four dogs are looking for a new home
After a tragic accidental death, four dogs are looking for a new home

After a tragic accidental death, four dogs are looking for a new home

A 56-year-old woman from Southern Styria died in a particularly tragic way last Thursday. She may have bent over a water well, lost her balance, fell headfirst and drowned. We reported. Now another sad detail of the story has become known. The woman not only leaves behind a deeply shaken family, but also her four dogs Fredi (brown, 9 years old), Bärli (white, 8 years old), Spooky (black, 7 years old) and Lino (grey, 5 years old).

