Home News Interest rates rose to a new high of 21 percent
News

Interest rates rose to a new high of 21 percent

by admin
Interest rates rose to a new high of 21 percent

The State Bank increased the interest rate by one percent, after which the interest rate rose to the highest level in the country’s history at 21 percent.
Web Desk: The State Bank announced the monetary policy and increased the policy rate by 100 basis points, after which the interest rate has increased from 20 to 21 percent.
In the statement issued by the central bank, it has been said that the rate of inflation in March reached 35.4 percent.
The statement said that three important developments have been noted since the March meeting, the current account deficit has narrowed significantly from expectations, significant progress has been made in the completion of the ninth review of the IMF program, recent tensions in the global banking system. has increased difficulties in accessing the international market.
The State Bank statement said that tightening monetary policy will help bring inflation down to the medium-term target in the next two years.
The central bank’s statement also said that economic growth in FY23 will be lower than the post-flood assessment. Current account deficit for the current fiscal year is 68 percent lower than the first eight months of the fiscal year. Expected to persist over the months.
According to the statement, the foreign exchange reserves are under pressure due to debt payments, the early completion of the IMF’s ninth review is necessary to increase the foreign exchange reserves, the average inflation for the fiscal year will be 27.3 percent.

See also  ISSS invests $5.5 million in the La Ceiba Comprehensive Specialized Ambulatory Care Center

You may also like

The networks of Real Madrid ‘hallucinate’ with Linda...

How checklists make life easier for you and...

Antequera students recreate the passion and death of...

Prosecutor dismantled extortion gang that operated from ‘La...

[Li Xiang Jing Chu]Mind map | One picture...

Fertilizer prices fall sharply – price drop lasts...

Civil institutions have to be strengthened, Imran Khan’s...

A higher education that transcends the utilitarian

SPO: Beach bar gets a new home on...

Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali is still in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy